Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has had 106 attempts for a team-leading 584 rushing yards (73.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 5.4 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 43 yards.
- He has received 106 of his team's 250 carries this season (42.4%).
- The Browns have thrown the football in 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Chubb's 93.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bengals are 93.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games versus the Bengals Chubb has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Bengals have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 94.4 yards per game.
- This season the Bengals are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Chubb rushed 16 times for 61 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Chubb has run for 61 yards on 16 carries (20.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
106
42.4%
584
4
23
39.7%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
69
27.6%
361
5
15
25.9%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
29
11.6%
179
2
7
12.1%
6.2
Baker Mayfield
21
8.4%
80
1
3
5.2%
3.8
Powered By Data Skrive