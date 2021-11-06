Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Nick Chubb for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has had 106 attempts for a team-leading 584 rushing yards (73.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.4 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 43 yards.
  • He has received 106 of his team's 250 carries this season (42.4%).
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Chubb's 93.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bengals are 93.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games versus the Bengals Chubb has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 94.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Bengals are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Chubb rushed 16 times for 61 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Chubb has run for 61 yards on 16 carries (20.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

106

42.4%

584

4

23

39.7%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

69

27.6%

361

5

15

25.9%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

29

11.6%

179

2

7

12.1%

6.2

Baker Mayfield

21

8.4%

80

1

3

5.2%

3.8

