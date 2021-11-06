Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Nick Chubb for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has had 106 attempts for a team-leading 584 rushing yards (73.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 5.4 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 43 yards.

He has received 106 of his team's 250 carries this season (42.4%).

The Browns have thrown the football in 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Chubb's 93.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bengals are 93.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games versus the Bengals Chubb has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Bengals have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 94.4 yards per game.

This season the Bengals are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Chubb rushed 16 times for 61 yards.

Over his last three outings, Chubb has run for 61 yards on 16 carries (20.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 106 42.4% 584 4 23 39.7% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 69 27.6% 361 5 15 25.9% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 29 11.6% 179 2 7 12.1% 6.2 Baker Mayfield 21 8.4% 80 1 3 5.2% 3.8

Powered By Data Skrive