The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 23rd-ranked passing offense, meet the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) and their 14th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Tar Heels are just 2.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 77.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 77 points three of eight times.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 77 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 79.9 points per game average.

The 54.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.3 fewer than the 77 over/under in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 14.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-5-0 this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels put up 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons allow (23.9).

When North Carolina records more than 23.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Tar Heels average 60.8 more yards per game (482.9) than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (422.1).

North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 422.1 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Demon Deacons score 43.4 points per game, 12.6 more than the Tar Heels give up (30.8).

Wake Forest is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.

The Demon Deacons average 98.5 more yards per game (495.5) than the Tar Heels give up (397.0).

When Wake Forest amasses over 397.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 10 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats