Oddsmakers give the North Texas Mean Green (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at M.M. Roberts Stadium. North Texas is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.

Odds for North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

North Texas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in four of seven games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 62.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.9 more than the 49 total in this contest.

Mean Green games this season feature an average total of 64.2 points, a number 15.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Mean Green score 5.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (29.3).

North Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Mean Green average 407.3 yards per game, 64.4 more yards than the 342.9 the Golden Eagles allow per contest.

When North Texas totals over 342.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (11).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).

This year the Golden Eagles average 20 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Mean Green allow (33.6).

The Golden Eagles rack up 159.6 fewer yards per game (254.9) than the Mean Green allow (414.5).

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Mean Green's takeaways (11).

Season Stats