The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) are big 21-point favorites on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the Navy Midshipmen (2-6). The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 3.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is seven points under the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Fighting Irish score just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen give up (30).

Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30 points.

The Fighting Irish average 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (347.9).

When Notre Dame amasses over 347.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 21 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Navy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Midshipmen put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.5).

The Midshipmen rack up 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish give up.

Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 394.5 yards.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 10 fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats