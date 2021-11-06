Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 3.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is seven points under the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Fighting Irish score just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen give up (30).
- Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (347.9).
- When Notre Dame amasses over 347.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 21 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Navy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Midshipmen put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.5).
- The Midshipmen rack up 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 394.5 yards.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 10 fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Navy
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
18.1
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30
389.1
Avg. Total Yards
283
394.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347.9
11
Giveaways
7
17
Takeaways
11