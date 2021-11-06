Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Nebraska has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 27.9 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 67.5 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Buckeyes score 47.3 points per game, 27.0 more than the Cornhuskers allow per contest (20.3).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
- The Buckeyes average 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per contest (348.4).
- In games that Ohio State churns out over 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- In Nebraska's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Cornhuskers rack up 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).
- Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 114 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).
- Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team picks up more than 355.9 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Nebraska
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.3
547.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.9
355.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.4
6
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
10