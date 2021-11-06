Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. An over/under of 67.5 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
  • Nebraska has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in a game this season.
  • Saturday's total is 9.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 27.9 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 67.5 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
  • Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Buckeyes score 47.3 points per game, 27.0 more than the Cornhuskers allow per contest (20.3).
  • Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
  • The Buckeyes average 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per contest (348.4).
  • In games that Ohio State churns out over 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
  • In Nebraska's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
  • Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Cornhuskers rack up 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).
  • Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers rack up 114 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).
  • Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team picks up more than 355.9 yards.
  • The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsNebraska

47.3

Avg. Points Scored

29.9

19.3

Avg. Points Allowed

20.3

547.6

Avg. Total Yards

469.9

355.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

348.4

6

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

10