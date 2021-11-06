The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. An over/under of 67.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Nebraska has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 9.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 27.9 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67.5 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-3-0 this year.

This season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Buckeyes score 47.3 points per game, 27.0 more than the Cornhuskers allow per contest (20.3).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Buckeyes average 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per contest (348.4).

In games that Ohio State churns out over 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Cornhuskers rack up 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).

Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 114 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).

Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team picks up more than 355.9 yards.

The Cornhuskers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats