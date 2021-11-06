The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game has a point total of 49.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

In 50% of West Virginia's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 10 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.3 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.1 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 6-1-0 this year.

This season, the Cowboys have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers allow (22.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.9 points.

The Cowboys rack up 31 more yards per game (396.1) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (365.1).

Oklahoma State is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 365.1 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (8).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-3-0 this season.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Mountaineers average 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys allow (18).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 18 points.

The Mountaineers collect 108.4 more yards per game (403.4) than the Cowboys give up (295).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 295 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).

Season Stats