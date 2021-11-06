The Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Florida International Panthers (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) in conference action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 50.5 points.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 50.5 points in five of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 4.1 points higher than the combined 46.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 16.1 points fewer than the 66.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Monarchs games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 9.4 points below the 59.9 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have been favored by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Monarchs score 23.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (36.6).

The Monarchs collect 130.9 fewer yards per game (353.9), than the Panthers allow per outing (484.8).

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread two times this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 23.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Monarchs give up (30.0).

When Florida International records more than 30.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 43.1 more yards per game (397.6) than the Monarchs give up (354.5).

In games that Florida International amasses more than 354.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).

