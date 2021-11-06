Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.6 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 67 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Rebels have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Rebels rack up 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames give up (17.8).
- Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.8 points.
- The Rebels collect 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames allow per contest (300.0).
- When Ole Miss picks up over 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This season the Flames rack up 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels surrender (28.6).
- Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
- The Flames rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels give up per outing (429.6).
- Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 429.6 yards.
- The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Liberty
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
531.5
Avg. Total Yards
445.3
429.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.0
6
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10