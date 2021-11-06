Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) are 9.5-point favorites at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered offenses, with the Rebels 12th in points per game, and the Flames 16th. The contest has a point total of 67.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
  • Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.6 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.
  • Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 67 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.
  • Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Rebels have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Rebels rack up 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames give up (17.8).
  • Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.8 points.
  • The Rebels collect 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames allow per contest (300.0).
  • When Ole Miss picks up over 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
  • In Liberty's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This season the Flames rack up 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels surrender (28.6).
  • Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
  • The Flames rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels give up per outing (429.6).
  • Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 429.6 yards.
  • The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ole MissStatsLiberty

39.1

Avg. Points Scored

37.4

28.6

Avg. Points Allowed

17.8

531.5

Avg. Total Yards

445.3

429.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

300.0

6

Giveaways

10

14

Takeaways

10