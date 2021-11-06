The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) are 9.5-point favorites at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered offenses, with the Rebels 12th in points per game, and the Flames 16th. The contest has a point total of 67.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.6 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 67 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Rebels rack up 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames give up (17.8).

Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Rebels collect 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames allow per contest (300.0).

When Ole Miss picks up over 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Flames rack up 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels surrender (28.6).

Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.

The Flames rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels give up per outing (429.6).

Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 429.6 yards.

The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats