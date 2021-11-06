Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense will host the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Huskies are 7-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon's games this season have gone over 48.5 points seven of eight times.
  • In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 10.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 6.3 points above the 42.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Ducks games this season is 57.6, 9.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
  • So far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in six chances).
  • Oregon's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies allow (18.9).
  • When Oregon puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ducks rack up 443.1 yards per game, 118.2 more yards than the 324.9 the Huskies allow per contest.
  • Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses over 324.9 yards.
  • This year, the Ducks have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).
  • Washington has covered the spread two times this year.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • This year the Huskies put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Ducks allow (23.3).
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.
  • The Huskies collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks give up (392.5).
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats

OregonStatsWashington

36.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.8

23.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.9

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

352.9

392.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

324.9

8

Giveaways

12

16

Takeaways

13