Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon's games this season have gone over 48.5 points seven of eight times.
- In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 10.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.3 points above the 42.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 57.6, 9.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in six chances).
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies allow (18.9).
- When Oregon puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 443.1 yards per game, 118.2 more yards than the 324.9 the Huskies allow per contest.
- Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses over 324.9 yards.
- This year, the Ducks have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread two times this year.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- This year the Huskies put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Ducks allow (23.3).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.
- The Huskies collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks give up (392.5).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.9
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
352.9
392.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.9
8
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13