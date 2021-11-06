Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.2 points higher than the combined 50.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55 over/under in this game is 7.1 points above the 47.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Beavers have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Beavers score 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (24.6).
- When Oregon State puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Beavers rack up 36.5 more yards per game (437.0) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (400.5).
- In games that Oregon State totals more than 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado is 3-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Buffaloes have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year the Buffaloes average 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers allow (26.5).
- When Colorado scores more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes rack up 156.4 fewer yards per game (251.0) than the Beavers allow (407.4).
- The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
16.9
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
437.0
Avg. Total Yards
251.0
407.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.5
13
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
6