Oddsmakers heavily favor the Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Folsom Field. Oregon State is favored by 11.5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 55.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of eight games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 4.2 points higher than the combined 50.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 over/under in this game is 7.1 points above the 47.9 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Beavers have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Beavers score 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (24.6).

When Oregon State puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Beavers rack up 36.5 more yards per game (437.0) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (400.5).

In games that Oregon State totals more than 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Buffaloes have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year the Buffaloes average 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers allow (26.5).

When Colorado scores more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buffaloes rack up 156.4 fewer yards per game (251.0) than the Beavers allow (407.4).

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats