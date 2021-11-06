In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Patrick Mahomes II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) square off in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes leads Kansas City with 2,357 passing yards (294.6 ypg) on 216-of-325 with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

He also has 229 rushing yards on 35 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 28.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 57.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mahomes threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 291.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 235.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Mahomes had 275 yards while completing 60.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Mahomes has 878 passing yards (292.7 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3%

