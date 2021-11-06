Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Patrick Mahomes II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) square off in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes leads Kansas City with 2,357 passing yards (294.6 ypg) on 216-of-325 with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 229 rushing yards on 35 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 28.6 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mahomes has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 57.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mahomes threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 291.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 235.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Mahomes had 275 yards while completing 60.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Mahomes has 878 passing yards (292.7 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

