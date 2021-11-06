Publish date:
Penn State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points just two times this season.
- Maryland's games have gone over 56 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.6 points above the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.9, 4.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .
- The 56-point total for this game is two points below the 58 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in four chances).
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Nittany Lions average 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect 22 fewer yards per game (376.4), than the Terrapins allow per outing (398.4).
- In games that Penn State piles up more than 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Terrapins average 29.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (17).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 431.1 yards per game, 89 more yards than the 342.1 the Nittany Lions allow.
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 342.1 yards.
- The Terrapins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Maryland
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
17
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
376.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.1
342.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
398.4
10
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
7