The Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing attack will play the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 24th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Nittany Lions are favored by 10 points in the game. The over/under is 56 for the game.

Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points just two times this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 56 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.6 points above the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.9, 4.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .

The 56-point total for this game is two points below the 58 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Nittany Lions average 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 22 fewer yards per game (376.4), than the Terrapins allow per outing (398.4).

In games that Penn State piles up more than 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Terrapins average 29.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (17).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.

The Terrapins rack up 431.1 yards per game, 89 more yards than the 342.1 the Nittany Lions allow.

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 342.1 yards.

The Terrapins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats