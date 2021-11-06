Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is a 21-point underdog. The over/under for the contest is set at 64.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 64.5 points five of eight times.
  • Duke's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.3 points above the 55.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Panthers games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 62.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Pittsburgh has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total six times in eight opportunities (75%).
  • The Panthers rack up 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils give up per contest (33.3).
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Panthers collect 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils allow per contest (472.5).
  • In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Duke is 4-4-0 this season.
  • Duke has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Blue Devils put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Panthers give up.
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 452.6 yards per game, 112.5 more yards than the 340.1 the Panthers allow.
  • In games that Duke picks up more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats

PittsburghStatsDuke

43.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.5

21.9

Avg. Points Allowed

33.3

529.1

Avg. Total Yards

452.6

340.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

472.5

8

Giveaways

15

12

Takeaways

11