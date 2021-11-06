Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 64.5 points five of eight times.
- Duke's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 9.3 points above the 55.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Panthers games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total six times in eight opportunities (75%).
- The Panthers rack up 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils give up per contest (33.3).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Panthers collect 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils allow per contest (472.5).
- In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Duke is 4-4-0 this season.
- Duke has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Blue Devils put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Panthers give up.
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.
- The Blue Devils average 452.6 yards per game, 112.5 more yards than the 340.1 the Panthers allow.
- In games that Duke picks up more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Duke
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
21.9
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
529.1
Avg. Total Yards
452.6
340.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.5
8
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
11