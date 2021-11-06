The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's second-ranked scoring offense, square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, ACC) and their 12th-ranked scoring offense on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Panthers are 6-point favorites.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 6 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 77.8% of its opportunities (seven times in nine games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 45 points per game, 11.6 more than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (33.4).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.4 points.

The Panthers rack up 541 yards per game, 119.8 more yards than the 421.2 the Tar Heels allow per outing.

In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 421.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 12 takeaways .

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels average 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers surrender (22.7).

When North Carolina scores more than 22.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 144.9 more yards per game (489.9) than the Panthers allow (345).

In games that North Carolina totals over 345 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tar Heels have 12 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 14 takeaways .

