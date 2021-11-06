The Chicago Bears (3-5) are an underdog by 6.5 points as they try to halt a three-game skid in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The total is 38.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 38.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

In 44.4% of Chicago's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 38.5.

The two teams combine to average 34.3 points per game, 4.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.2 points under the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-4-0 this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Steelers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears give up (24.4).

The Steelers collect 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4) than the Bears allow per outing (357.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 357.5 yards.

The Steelers have seven giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Bears score 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).

When Chicago records more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bears average 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow (345.7).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

This season, in four home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over twice.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.

This season, in four away games, Chicago has gone over the total once.

This season, Bears away games average 46.1 points, 7.6 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).

