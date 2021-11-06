Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Steelers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 38.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- In 44.4% of Chicago's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 38.5.
- The two teams combine to average 34.3 points per game, 4.2 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 6.2 points under the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Monday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Steelers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-4-0 this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Steelers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears give up (24.4).
- The Steelers collect 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4) than the Bears allow per outing (357.5).
- Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 357.5 yards.
- The Steelers have seven giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Chicago's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Bears score 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers allow (20.3).
- When Chicago records more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bears average 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow (345.7).
- This year the Bears have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- This season, in four home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over twice.
- This season, Steelers home games average 42.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).
- Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.
- This season, in four away games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
- This season, Bears away games average 46.1 points, 7.6 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).
