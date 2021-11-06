Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Quez Watkins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Watkins has caught 20 passes on 28 targets for 366 yards, averaging 45.8 yards per game.
  • Watkins has been the target of 28 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.
  • Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together an 18-yard performance against the Lions last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
  • Over his last three outings, Watkins has caught seven passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

