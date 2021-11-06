There will be player prop bets available for Quez Watkins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Watkins has caught 20 passes on 28 targets for 366 yards, averaging 45.8 yards per game.

Watkins has been the target of 28 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.

Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together an 18-yard performance against the Lions last week on two catches while being targeted two times.

Over his last three outings, Watkins has caught seven passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

