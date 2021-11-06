Publish date:
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Watkins has caught 20 passes on 28 targets for 366 yards, averaging 45.8 yards per game.
- Watkins has been the target of 28 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.
- Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Watkins put together an 18-yard performance against the Lions last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
- Over his last three outings, Watkins has caught seven passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
Jalen Reagor
32
12.4%
20
165
2
2
5.7%
