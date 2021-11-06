Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods has put together a 458-yard season on 38 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 59 times and averages 57.3 receiving yards.
- Woods has been the target of 59 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
- Woods (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Woods' 33 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Woods did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 283.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Woods reeled in three passes for 35 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Woods has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for 136 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 45.3 yards per game.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
59
21.3%
38
458
4
14
24.1%
Cooper Kupp
90
32.5%
63
924
10
20
34.5%
Van Jefferson
39
14.1%
24
392
3
5
8.6%
Tyler Higbee
36
13.0%
30
273
2
11
19.0%
