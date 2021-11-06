Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robert Woods and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. This Week 9 matchup sees Woods' Los Angeles Rams (7-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (6-2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods has put together a 458-yard season on 38 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 59 times and averages 57.3 receiving yards.
  • Woods has been the target of 59 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
  • Woods (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Woods' 33 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • Woods did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 283.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Woods reeled in three passes for 35 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • Woods has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for 136 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 45.3 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

59

21.3%

38

458

4

14

24.1%

Cooper Kupp

90

32.5%

63

924

10

20

34.5%

Van Jefferson

39

14.1%

24

392

3

5

8.6%

Tyler Higbee

36

13.0%

30

273

2

11

19.0%

