Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robert Woods and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. This Week 9 matchup sees Woods' Los Angeles Rams (7-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (6-2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods has put together a 458-yard season on 38 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 59 times and averages 57.3 receiving yards.

Woods has been the target of 59 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.

Woods (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Woods' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Woods' 33 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Woods did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 283.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Woods reeled in three passes for 35 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Woods has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for 136 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 45.3 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 59 21.3% 38 458 4 14 24.1% Cooper Kupp 90 32.5% 63 924 10 20 34.5% Van Jefferson 39 14.1% 24 392 3 5 8.6% Tyler Higbee 36 13.0% 30 273 2 11 19.0%

Powered By Data Skrive