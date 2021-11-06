Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ryan Tannehill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has passed for 2,002 yards while completing 65.6% of his throws (172-of-262), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (250.3 yards per game).
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 165 rushing yards (20.6 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 262 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In one matchup against the Rams, Tannehill threw for 172 passing yards, 99.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (288.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Colts, Tannehill went 23-for-33 (69.7 percent) for 265 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 26 yards, averaging 13 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Tannehill has recorded 751 passing yards (250.3 per game) while connecting on 62 of 89 passes (69.7% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

54

20.4%

35

509

3

5

13.5%

Julio Jones

27

10.2%

17

301

0

3

8.1%

Jeremy McNichols

27

10.2%

21

203

1

2

5.4%

