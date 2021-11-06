Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has passed for 2,002 yards while completing 65.6% of his throws (172-of-262), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (250.3 yards per game).
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 165 rushing yards (20.6 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Titans have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 262 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In one matchup against the Rams, Tannehill threw for 172 passing yards, 99.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (288.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Colts, Tannehill went 23-for-33 (69.7 percent) for 265 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball two times for 26 yards, averaging 13 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Tannehill has recorded 751 passing yards (250.3 per game) while connecting on 62 of 89 passes (69.7% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
54
20.4%
35
509
3
5
13.5%
Julio Jones
27
10.2%
17
301
0
3
8.1%
Jeremy McNichols
27
10.2%
21
203
1
2
5.4%
