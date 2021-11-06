Oddsmakers give the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . San Diego State is favored by a touchdown. The total for this game has been set at 45.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 45.5 points four of eight times.

Hawaii's games have gone over 45.5 points in seven of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.8 points per game, 13.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.4, 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 45.5 .

The 64.3 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 18.8 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Aztecs score 4.3 fewer points per game (29.6) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (33.9).

San Diego State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.9 points.

The Aztecs collect 119.6 fewer yards per game (341.5) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (461.1).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 11.7 more points per game (29.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.5).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 17.5 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 415.6 yards per game, 110.7 more yards than the 304.9 the Aztecs allow.

When Hawaii churns out more than 304.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Aztecs' takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats