SMU vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have combined to put up more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Memphis' games have gone over 70.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 15.5 points above the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 8.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Mustangs score 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).
- SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.
- The Mustangs average 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers allow per matchup (409.8).
- When SMU piles up more than 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year the Tigers score 6.9 more points per game (32.3) than the Mustangs surrender (25.4).
- Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.4 points.
- The Tigers collect 53.9 more yards per game (461.5) than the Mustangs give up (407.6).
- In games that Memphis piles up over 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (11).
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Memphis
42.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
504.1
Avg. Total Yards
461.5
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
409.8
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
4