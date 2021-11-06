Two of the nation's top passing attacks square off when the No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's ninth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 18 passing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Mustangs are 4.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 70.5.

Odds for SMU vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined to put up more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Memphis' games have gone over 70.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15.5 points above the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 8.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Mustangs score 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.

The Mustangs average 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers allow per matchup (409.8).

When SMU piles up more than 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year the Tigers score 6.9 more points per game (32.3) than the Mustangs surrender (25.4).

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Tigers collect 53.9 more yards per game (461.5) than the Mustangs give up (407.6).

In games that Memphis piles up over 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (11).

Season Stats