Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has 42 catches (65 targets) and a team-high 503 receiving yards (71.9 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Diggs collected 55 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Diggs grabbed five passes for 40 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Diggs' 16 grabs in his last three games have turned into 198 yards (66.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 23 times.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
65
23.6%
42
503
3
13
24.5%
Cole Beasley
56
20.4%
43
413
1
7
13.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
43
15.6%
24
413
4
6
11.3%
Dawson Knox
27
9.8%
21
286
5
7
13.2%
