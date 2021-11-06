Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has 42 catches (65 targets) and a team-high 503 receiving yards (71.9 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Diggs collected 55 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Diggs grabbed five passes for 40 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Diggs' 16 grabs in his last three games have turned into 198 yards (66.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 23 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

65

23.6%

42

503

3

13

24.5%

Cole Beasley

56

20.4%

43

413

1

7

13.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

43

15.6%

24

413

4

6

11.3%

Dawson Knox

27

9.8%

21

286

5

7

13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive