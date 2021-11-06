Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has 42 catches (65 targets) and a team-high 503 receiving yards (71.9 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Diggs collected 55 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Diggs grabbed five passes for 40 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Diggs' 16 grabs in his last three games have turned into 198 yards (66.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 23 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 65 23.6% 42 503 3 13 24.5% Cole Beasley 56 20.4% 43 413 1 7 13.2% Emmanuel Sanders 43 15.6% 24 413 4 6 11.3% Dawson Knox 27 9.8% 21 286 5 7 13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive