Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater leads Denver with 1,914 passing yards (239.3 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (181-of-257) while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also adds 70 rushing yards (8.8 ypg) on 18 carries.
- The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 257 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In two matchups against the Cowboys, Bridgewater averaged 96.5 passing yards per game, 161.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater did not record a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Bridgewater went 19-for-26 (73.1%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Bridgewater has thrown for 734 yards (244.7 ypg) on 77-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
62
22.3%
40
579
2
7
19.4%
Tim Patrick
42
15.1%
30
424
3
6
16.7%
Noah Fant
53
19.1%
37
320
3
9
25.0%
