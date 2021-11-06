In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (4-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater leads Denver with 1,914 passing yards (239.3 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (181-of-257) while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also adds 70 rushing yards (8.8 ypg) on 18 carries.

The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 257 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Dallas

In two matchups against the Cowboys, Bridgewater averaged 96.5 passing yards per game, 161.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater did not record a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.0 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Bridgewater went 19-for-26 (73.1%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.

Bridgewater has thrown for 734 yards (244.7 ypg) on 77-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 62 22.3% 40 579 2 7 19.4% Tim Patrick 42 15.1% 30 424 3 6 16.7% Noah Fant 53 19.1% 37 320 3 9 25.0%

