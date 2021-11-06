Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (4-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater leads Denver with 1,914 passing yards (239.3 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (181-of-257) while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also adds 70 rushing yards (8.8 ypg) on 18 carries.
  • The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 257 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In two matchups against the Cowboys, Bridgewater averaged 96.5 passing yards per game, 161.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater did not record a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Bridgewater went 19-for-26 (73.1%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Bridgewater has thrown for 734 yards (244.7 ypg) on 77-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

62

22.3%

40

579

2

7

19.4%

Tim Patrick

42

15.1%

30

424

3

6

16.7%

Noah Fant

53

19.1%

37

320

3

9

25.0%

