The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) bring the No.4 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The point total is 49.5.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Auburn's games have gone over 49.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points more than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies score 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).

Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.8 points.

The Aggies collect 396 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 357.3 the Tigers allow per matchup.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 357.3 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year the Tigers put up 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies allow (16.1).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.1 points.

The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 329.3 yards.

This year the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

Season Stats