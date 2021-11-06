Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) bring the No.4 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The point total is 49.5.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Auburn's games have gone over 49.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 35.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points more than Saturday's total of 49.5.
  • The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Texas A&M's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Aggies score 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).
  • Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.8 points.
  • The Aggies collect 396 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 357.3 the Tigers allow per matchup.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 357.3 yards.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Tigers put up 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies allow (16.1).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.1 points.
  • The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 329.3 yards.
  • This year the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsAuburn

29.6

Avg. Points Scored

34.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.8

396

Avg. Total Yards

452.3

329.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

357.3

12

Giveaways

7

11

Takeaways

7