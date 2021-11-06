The Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The contest's over/under is 58.

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in four of eight games this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 58 points in five of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 13.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.8 points fewer than the 72.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bobcats and their opponents score an average of 57.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58 total in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 53.6 average total in Warhawks games this season.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Bobcats put up 15.6 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Warhawks allow (37.5).

The Bobcats average 120 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the Warhawks give up per contest (457.8).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Warhawks' takeaways (14).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Warhawks average 22.3 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Bobcats surrender (35.3).

The Warhawks rack up 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.9).

The Warhawks have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Season Stats