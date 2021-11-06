There will be player prop bet markets available for Travis Kelce ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) play the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 560 receiving yards on 49 catches (71 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 20.8% (71 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Kelce collected 63 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Packers, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 235.4 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Kelce was targeted six times, picking up 27 yards on four receptions.

Kelce has tacked on 19 grabs for 191 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 29 times and put up 63.7 receiving yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

