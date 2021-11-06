Before placing any wagers on Trevor Lawrence's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has thrown for 1,703 passing yards this season (243.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage (161-of-270), throwing eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

He has added 132 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.9 yards per game.

The Jaguars have run 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence accounts for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Lawrence will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.6 yards allowed per game).

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Lawrence completed 59.3% of his passes for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He added three carries for 11 yards.

Lawrence has thrown for 830 passing yards over his last three games (276.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (80-of-128), throwing three touchdown passes with two interceptions.

He also has 50 rushing yards on 12 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 -

Powered By Data Skrive