Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has thrown for 1,703 passing yards this season (243.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage (161-of-270), throwing eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
- He has added 132 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.9 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have run 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence accounts for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Lawrence completed 59.3% of his passes for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- He added three carries for 11 yards.
- Lawrence has thrown for 830 passing yards over his last three games (276.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (80-of-128), throwing three touchdown passes with two interceptions.
- He also has 50 rushing yards on 12 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
55
20.4%
33
378
3
7
29.2%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
45
16.7%
28
319
0
3
12.5%
Dan Arnold
36
-
25
272
0
2
-
Powered By Data Skrive