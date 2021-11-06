Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Trevor Lawrence's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has thrown for 1,703 passing yards this season (243.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage (161-of-270), throwing eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
  • He has added 132 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.9 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have run 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence accounts for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Lawrence will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Lawrence completed 59.3% of his passes for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He added three carries for 11 yards.
  • Lawrence has thrown for 830 passing yards over his last three games (276.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (80-of-128), throwing three touchdown passes with two interceptions.
  • He also has 50 rushing yards on 12 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

55

20.4%

33

378

3

7

29.2%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

45

16.7%

28

319

0

3

12.5%

Dan Arnold

36

-

25

272

0

2

-

