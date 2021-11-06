Publish date:
Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of South Alabama's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are five fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 50.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 4.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Trojans have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Troy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Trojans rack up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars surrender (21).
- When Troy puts up more than 21 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Trojans average 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (321.4).
- When Troy picks up more than 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- In South Alabama's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- South Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Jaguars rack up 29.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Trojans allow (21.5).
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Jaguars average 397.6 yards per game, 83.7 more yards than the 313.9 the Trojans allow.
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 313.9 yards.
- The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|South Alabama
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.1
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21
358.9
Avg. Total Yards
397.6
313.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.4
11
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
17