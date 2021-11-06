The Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 4-point favorites at home at Veterans Memorial Stadium against the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature strong rush defenses, with the Trojans 19th against the run in the nation, and the Jaguars 25th defending the running game. The contest has a point total set at 47.5.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of South Alabama's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are five fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 50.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 4.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Trojans have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Troy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Trojans rack up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars surrender (21).

When Troy puts up more than 21 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Trojans average 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (321.4).

When Troy picks up more than 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

South Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Jaguars rack up 29.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Trojans allow (21.5).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Jaguars average 397.6 yards per game, 83.7 more yards than the 313.9 the Trojans allow.

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 313.9 yards.

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats