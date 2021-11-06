There will be player props available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) meet in a Week 9 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 37 grabs are good enough for 398 yards (49.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.

Boyd has been the target of 21.4% (53 total) of his team's 248 passing attempts this season.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Boyd is averaging 47.6 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Browns, 0.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Boyd, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 239.4 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Boyd was targeted eight times and recorded five catches for 69 yards and scored one touchdown.

Boyd has put up 115 yards during his last three games (38.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7% C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4%

