November 6, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) meet in a Week 9 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 37 grabs are good enough for 398 yards (49.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
  • Boyd has been the target of 21.4% (53 total) of his team's 248 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Boyd is averaging 47.6 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Browns, 0.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Boyd, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 239.4 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Boyd was targeted eight times and recorded five catches for 69 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Boyd has put up 115 yards during his last three games (38.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

C.J. Uzomah

23

9.3%

21

289

5

1

3.4%

