Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 37 grabs are good enough for 398 yards (49.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
- Boyd has been the target of 21.4% (53 total) of his team's 248 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Boyd is averaging 47.6 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Browns, 0.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Boyd, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 239.4 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Boyd was targeted eight times and recorded five catches for 69 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Boyd has put up 115 yards during his last three games (38.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 18 targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
