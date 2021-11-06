Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 64 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 735 receiving yards (91.9 per game) plus six touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 90 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 25.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Hill's 76 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.
- The 235.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 94-yard performance against the Giants last week on 12 catches while being targeted 18 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Hill's 27 grabs have led to 219 yards (73.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 39 times.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
90
26.4%
64
735
6
11
25.6%
Travis Kelce
71
20.8%
49
560
4
6
14.0%
Mecole Hardman
47
13.8%
35
352
1
7
16.3%
Byron Pringle
25
7.3%
18
255
2
1
2.3%
