Sportsbooks have listed player props for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 64 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 735 receiving yards (91.9 per game) plus six touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 90 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 25.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Hill's 76 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.

The 235.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 94-yard performance against the Giants last week on 12 catches while being targeted 18 times and scoring one touchdown.

Hill's 27 grabs have led to 219 yards (73.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 39 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

