November 6, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 64 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 735 receiving yards (91.9 per game) plus six touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 90 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 25.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Hill's 76 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The 235.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 94-yard performance against the Giants last week on 12 catches while being targeted 18 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Hill's 27 grabs have led to 219 yards (73.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 39 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

Byron Pringle

25

7.3%

18

255

2

1

2.3%

