Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has thrown for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.
- He also has 55 rushing yards on five carries (with one touchdown), averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Texans have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Taylor has attempted eight of his 44 passes in the red zone, accounting for 18.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
0
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- Taylor averaged 164.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Dolphins, 64.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Taylor threw a touchdown pass four times over those matchups against the Dolphins, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 303.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Dolphins have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Taylor did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- Taylor has thrown for 0 yards while completing 0% of his passes (-of-0), with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three outings (0.0 per game).
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
70
27.6%
51
585
2
4
17.4%
Jordan Akins
25
9.8%
19
177
0
3
13.0%
Nico Collins
19
7.5%
12
166
0
1
4.3%
