November 6, 2021
Publish date:

Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami

Author:

Tyrod Taylor will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Taylor's Houston Texans (1-7) and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) hit the field in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has thrown for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.
  • He also has 55 rushing yards on five carries (with one touchdown), averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Taylor has attempted eight of his 44 passes in the red zone, accounting for 18.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Taylor averaged 164.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Dolphins, 64.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Taylor threw a touchdown pass four times over those matchups against the Dolphins, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 303.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Taylor did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Taylor has thrown for 0 yards while completing 0% of his passes (-of-0), with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three outings (0.0 per game).

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

70

27.6%

51

585

2

4

17.4%

Jordan Akins

25

9.8%

19

177

0

3

13.0%

Nico Collins

19

7.5%

12

166

0

1

4.3%

