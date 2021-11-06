Tyrod Taylor will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Taylor's Houston Texans (1-7) and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) hit the field in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has thrown for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.

He also has 55 rushing yards on five carries (with one touchdown), averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Texans have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Taylor has attempted eight of his 44 passes in the red zone, accounting for 18.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

Taylor averaged 164.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Dolphins, 64.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Taylor threw a touchdown pass four times over those matchups against the Dolphins, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 303.8 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Taylor did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Taylor has thrown for 0 yards while completing 0% of his passes (-of-0), with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three outings (0.0 per game).

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 70 27.6% 51 585 2 4 17.4% Jordan Akins 25 9.8% 19 177 0 3 13.0% Nico Collins 19 7.5% 12 166 0 1 4.3%

