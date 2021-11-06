Publish date:
UAB vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points only two times this season.
- Louisiana Tech's games have gone over 49.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Blazers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 10.2 more than the set total in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Blazers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Blazers average 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs give up (31.8).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.
- The Blazers average 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (432.5).
- In games that UAB piles up over 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Blazers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Bulldogs put up 25.8 points per game, 5.4 more than the Blazers give up (20.4).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.
- The Bulldogs average 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers allow per contest (324.8).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team churns out over 324.8 yards.
- This season the Bulldogs have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
25.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
374.4
Avg. Total Yards
385
324.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.5
12
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14