The UAB Blazers (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Protective Stadium. Louisiana Tech is a 13.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 49.5 points for the contest.

Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points only two times this season.

Louisiana Tech's games have gone over 49.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Blazers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 10.2 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Blazers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Blazers average 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs give up (31.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.

The Blazers average 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (432.5).

In games that UAB piles up over 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blazers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 14 takeaways .

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Bulldogs put up 25.8 points per game, 5.4 more than the Blazers give up (20.4).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers allow per contest (324.8).

Louisiana Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team churns out over 324.8 yards.

This season the Bulldogs have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (14).

