UCF vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 75% of Tulane's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.
- The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.8 more than the 59 total in this contest.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 61.7, 2.7 points more than Saturday's total of 59.
- The 59-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- In UCF's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 40.9 points.
- The Knights rack up 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).
- In games that UCF amasses over 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (8).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- In Tulane's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Tulane's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave rack up 3.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Knights allow (25.9).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team scores more than 25.9 points.
- The Green Wave collect 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow per matchup (361.8).
- Tulane is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 361.8 yards.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Knights have forced (16).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Tulane
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
25.9
Avg. Points Allowed
40.9
420.5
Avg. Total Yards
387.5
361.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
476
12
Giveaways
20
16
Takeaways
8