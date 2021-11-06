AAC rivals meet when the UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 13 points. The point total for the game is set at 59.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 75% of Tulane's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.

Saturday's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.8 more than the 59 total in this contest.

The average total in Knights games this season is 61.7, 2.7 points more than Saturday's total of 59.

The 59-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

In UCF's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 40.9 points.

The Knights rack up 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).

In games that UCF amasses over 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

In Tulane's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Tulane's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).

The Green Wave rack up 3.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Knights allow (25.9).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team scores more than 25.9 points.

The Green Wave collect 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow per matchup (361.8).

Tulane is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 361.8 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Knights have forced (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats