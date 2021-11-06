Publish date:
UMass vs. Rhode Island College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UMass vs. Rhode Island
Over/Under Insights
- UMass and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Rhode Island and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 38.3 points per game, 19.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 72.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.2 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- Minutemen games this season feature an average total of 58 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Minutemen rack up 11.4 fewer points per game (15) than the Rams allow (26.4).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.4 points.
- The Minutemen average 87.2 fewer yards per game (285.9), than the Rams give up per matchup (373.1).
- In games that UMass totals more than 373.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 more times (15 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Rhode Island Stats and Trends
- Rhode Island is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Rams have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 0 points or more.
- Rhode Island's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Rams score 23.3 points per game, 23.0 fewer than the Minutemen give up (46.3).
- The Rams average 182.3 fewer yards per game (326.3) than the Minutemen give up per contest (508.6).
- This season the Rams have zero turnovers, 10 fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|UMass
|Stats
|Rhode Island
15
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
46.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
285.9
Avg. Total Yards
326.3
508.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
373.1
15
Giveaways
0
10
Takeaways
0