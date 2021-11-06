The UMass Minutemen (1-7) host the FCS Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The matchup is a pick 'em. The game has a point total set at 57.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UMass vs. Rhode Island

Over/Under Insights

UMass and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Rhode Island and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 38.3 points per game, 19.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 72.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.2 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

Minutemen games this season feature an average total of 58 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Minutemen rack up 11.4 fewer points per game (15) than the Rams allow (26.4).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.4 points.

The Minutemen average 87.2 fewer yards per game (285.9), than the Rams give up per matchup (373.1).

In games that UMass totals more than 373.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 more times (15 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UMass at SISportsbook.

Rhode Island Stats and Trends

Rhode Island is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Rams have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 0 points or more.

Rhode Island's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Rams score 23.3 points per game, 23.0 fewer than the Minutemen give up (46.3).

The Rams average 182.3 fewer yards per game (326.3) than the Minutemen give up per contest (508.6).

This season the Rams have zero turnovers, 10 fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats