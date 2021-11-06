The Utah State Aggies (6-2) are an overwhelming 18.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-7). The over/under is set at 72 for the contest.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 72-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

In 37.5% of New Mexico State's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 72.

The two teams combine to score 55.8 points per game, 16.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.5 points greater than the 67.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Utah State Aggies games have an average total of 62.1 points this season, 9.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the New Mexico State Aggies have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 14.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 5-3-0 this year.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Utah State Aggies average 31.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the New Mexico State Aggies allow per contest (38.5).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.5 points.

The Utah State Aggies average only 13.3 more yards per game (477.1), than the New Mexico State Aggies give up per matchup (463.8).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 463.8 yards.

The Utah State Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the New Mexico State Aggies have forced (14).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the New Mexico State Aggies have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

New Mexico State has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The New Mexico State Aggies rack up 24.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Utah State Aggies allow (29).

New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 29 points.

The New Mexico State Aggies average 52.5 fewer yards per game (382.5) than the Utah State Aggies allow (435).

In games that New Mexico State piles up over 435 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The New Mexico State Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Utah State Aggies have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats