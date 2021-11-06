Publish date:
UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- UTEP's games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 13.8 points more than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 11.5 points or more this season.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Roadrunners score 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.4 points.
- The Roadrunners average 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners allow per matchup (295.6).
- When UTSA picks up more than 295.6 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Miners have forced (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTEP is 6-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Miners rack up 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners surrender (18.8).
- UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.8 points.
- The Miners average 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (332.4).
- When UTEP churns out more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UTEP
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
18.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.4
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
393.9
332.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
295.6
7
Giveaways
17
17
Takeaways
13