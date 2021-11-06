The No. 16 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 11.5-point favorites on the road at the Sun Bowl Stadium against the UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams have stout rush defenses, with the Roadrunners third against the run in the nation, and the Miners 11th defending the rushing attack. A total of 53 points has been set for this game.

Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.8 points more than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 11.5 points or more this season.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Roadrunners score 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.4 points.

The Roadrunners average 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners allow per matchup (295.6).

When UTSA picks up more than 295.6 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Miners have forced (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 6-1-0 this season.

This season, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Miners rack up 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners surrender (18.8).

UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.8 points.

The Miners average 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (332.4).

When UTEP churns out more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.

Season Stats