The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The point total is set at 67 for the game.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in three of seven games this season.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 67 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 10.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Hilltoppers rack up 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders allow (26.4).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 26.4 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 533.6 yards per game, 140.1 more yards than the 393.5 the Blue Raiders give up per matchup.

When Western Kentucky piles up over 393.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have nine turnovers, 16 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (25).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Middle Tennessee's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Blue Raiders average just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.3) than the Hilltoppers surrender (30.5).

Middle Tennessee is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 30.5 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 90.7 fewer yards per game (341.4) than the Hilltoppers allow (432.1).

In games that Middle Tennessee piles up more than 432.1 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats