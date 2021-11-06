Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Rutgers has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is eight points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is one point lower than the 38.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year, the Badgers average just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).
- When Wisconsin records more than 21.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Badgers rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (361).
- Wisconsin is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 361 yards.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (10).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 13 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers give up (17).
- When Rutgers records more than 17 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow (214.6).
- When Rutgers piles up more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Rutgers
21.9
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
17
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
352.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.3
214.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361
17
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
10