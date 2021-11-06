The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 13-point favorites when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium. A total of 37.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Rutgers has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is eight points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is one point lower than the 38.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year, the Badgers average just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).

When Wisconsin records more than 21.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Badgers rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (361).

Wisconsin is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 361 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (10).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 13 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers give up (17).

When Rutgers records more than 17 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights collect 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow (214.6).

When Rutgers piles up more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats