November 6, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zack Moss for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has 227 yards on 62 carries (32.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 16 passes for 148 yards (21.1 per game) with one TD.
  • He has received 62 of his team's 202 carries this season (30.7%).
  • The Bills have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Jaguars are 15th in the league, giving up 107.9 yards per game.
  • Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • Moss put together a 19-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball eight times.
  • Moss added six catches for 39 yards.
  • In his last three games, Moss has rushed for 80 yards (26.7 per game) on 27 carries.
  • He also has 11 catches for 109 yards (36.3 ypg).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

62

30.7%

227

3

20

41.7%

3.7

Devin Singletary

67

33.2%

339

1

9

18.8%

5.1

Josh Allen

52

25.7%

269

3

16

33.3%

5.2

Mitchell Trubisky

10

5.0%

27

1

1

2.1%

2.7

