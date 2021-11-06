Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has 227 yards on 62 carries (32.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
- And he has caught 16 passes for 148 yards (21.1 per game) with one TD.
- He has received 62 of his team's 202 carries this season (30.7%).
- The Bills have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In terms of defending against the run, the Jaguars are 15th in the league, giving up 107.9 yards per game.
- Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- Moss put together a 19-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball eight times.
- Moss added six catches for 39 yards.
- In his last three games, Moss has rushed for 80 yards (26.7 per game) on 27 carries.
- He also has 11 catches for 109 yards (36.3 ypg).
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
62
30.7%
227
3
20
41.7%
3.7
Devin Singletary
67
33.2%
339
1
9
18.8%
5.1
Josh Allen
52
25.7%
269
3
16
33.3%
5.2
Mitchell Trubisky
10
5.0%
27
1
1
2.1%
2.7
