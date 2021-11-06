Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zack Moss for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has 227 yards on 62 carries (32.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

And he has caught 16 passes for 148 yards (21.1 per game) with one TD.

He has received 62 of his team's 202 carries this season (30.7%).

The Bills have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In terms of defending against the run, the Jaguars are 15th in the league, giving up 107.9 yards per game.

Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Moss put together a 19-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball eight times.

Moss added six catches for 39 yards.

In his last three games, Moss has rushed for 80 yards (26.7 per game) on 27 carries.

He also has 11 catches for 109 yards (36.3 ypg).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 62 30.7% 227 3 20 41.7% 3.7 Devin Singletary 67 33.2% 339 1 9 18.8% 5.1 Josh Allen 52 25.7% 269 3 16 33.3% 5.2 Mitchell Trubisky 10 5.0% 27 1 1 2.1% 2.7

