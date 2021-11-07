Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Brown, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 509 receiving yards (63.6 per game) are a team high. He has 35 catches (54 targets) and three touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 20.4% (54 total) of his team's 265 passing attempts this season.

Brown (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 288.5 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Brown was targeted 11 times, picking up 155 yards on 10 receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Brown has contributed with 25 grabs for 379 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 29 times and put up 126.3 receiving yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 54 20.4% 35 509 3 5 13.5% Julio Jones 27 10.2% 17 301 0 3 8.1% Jeremy McNichols 27 10.2% 21 203 1 2 5.4% Chester Rogers 22 8.3% 14 186 1 2 5.4%

