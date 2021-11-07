Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Aaron Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) square off in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has rushed 104 times for a team-high 463 yards (57.9 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 104, or 50.5%, of his team's 206 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his single career matchup against them, Jones put up 67 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 4.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • Jones will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 121.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jones also put up 51 yards on seven receptions.
  • Jones has 154 rushing yards on 34 attempts (51.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three games.
  • Jones has also caught 16 passes for 105 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

104

50.5%

463

3

28

66.7%

4.5

A.J. Dillon

68

33.0%

309

0

10

23.8%

4.5

Aaron Rodgers

18

8.7%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.9%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

