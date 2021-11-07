Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has rushed 104 times for a team-high 463 yards (57.9 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has handled 104, or 50.5%, of his team's 206 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his single career matchup against them, Jones put up 67 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 4.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.
- Jones will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 121.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Jones also put up 51 yards on seven receptions.
- Jones has 154 rushing yards on 34 attempts (51.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three games.
- Jones has also caught 16 passes for 105 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
104
50.5%
463
3
28
66.7%
4.5
A.J. Dillon
68
33.0%
309
0
10
23.8%
4.5
Aaron Rodgers
18
8.7%
47
2
4
9.5%
2.6
Kylin Hill
10
4.9%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
