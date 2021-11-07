Before Aaron Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) square off in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has rushed 104 times for a team-high 463 yards (57.9 per game), with three touchdowns.

He has tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has handled 104, or 50.5%, of his team's 206 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his single career matchup against them, Jones put up 67 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 4.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.

Jones will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 121.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.

Jones also put up 51 yards on seven receptions.

Jones has 154 rushing yards on 34 attempts (51.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Jones has also caught 16 passes for 105 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 104 50.5% 463 3 28 66.7% 4.5 A.J. Dillon 68 33.0% 309 0 10 23.8% 4.5 Aaron Rodgers 18 8.7% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.9% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive