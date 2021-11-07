In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Adam Thielen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) meet the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has caught 43 passes on 59 targets for 471 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 67.3 yards per game.

Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (59 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Thielen's 41 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.

The Ravens are giving up 312.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Thielen was targeted nine times and racked up six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Thielen has put up 81.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

