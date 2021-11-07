Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Adam Thielen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) meet the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen has caught 43 passes on 59 targets for 471 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
  • Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (59 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Thielen's 41 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens are giving up 312.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Thielen was targeted nine times and racked up six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Thielen has put up 81.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

