There will be player prop betting options available for Allen Lazard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has 15 catches on 21 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.9% of the 265 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Lazard has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Lazard's 42 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lazard did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.

The 280.1 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Lazard did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.

Lazard has hauled in eight catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 11 times and averages 29.0 receiving yards.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 21 7.9% 15 184 2 5 9.8% Davante Adams 73 27.5% 52 744 3 10 19.6% Aaron Jones 39 14.7% 33 237 4 10 19.6% Robert Tonyan 29 10.9% 18 204 2 4 7.8%

