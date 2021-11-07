Publish date:
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has 15 catches on 21 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 23.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 7.9% of the 265 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Lazard has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Lazard's 42 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lazard did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
- The 280.1 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Lazard did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
- Lazard has hauled in eight catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 11 times and averages 29.0 receiving yards.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
21
7.9%
15
184
2
5
9.8%
Davante Adams
73
27.5%
52
744
3
10
19.6%
Aaron Jones
39
14.7%
33
237
4
10
19.6%
Robert Tonyan
29
10.9%
18
204
2
4
7.8%
