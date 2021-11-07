Publish date:
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has collected 271 yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 33.9 yards per game, on 44 targets.
- Robinson has been the target of 44 of his team's 208 passing attempts this season, or 21.2% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.4% of the time while running the football 53.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The 256.3 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Robinson put together a 21-yard performance against the 49ers last week on three catches while being targeted four times.
- Robinson has racked up 90 yards in his last three games (30.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in nine balls on 15 targets.
Robinson's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Robinson II
44
21.2%
26
271
1
4
18.2%
Darnell Mooney
53
25.5%
33
409
1
3
13.6%
Cole Kmet
36
17.3%
22
197
0
5
22.7%
Marquise Goodwin
20
9.6%
11
123
0
1
4.5%
