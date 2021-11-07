Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Allen Robinson II ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has collected 271 yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 33.9 yards per game, on 44 targets.
  • Robinson has been the target of 44 of his team's 208 passing attempts this season, or 21.2% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.4% of the time while running the football 53.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The 256.3 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Robinson put together a 21-yard performance against the 49ers last week on three catches while being targeted four times.
  • Robinson has racked up 90 yards in his last three games (30.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in nine balls on 15 targets.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

44

21.2%

26

271

1

4

18.2%

Darnell Mooney

53

25.5%

33

409

1

3

13.6%

Cole Kmet

36

17.3%

22

197

0

5

22.7%

Marquise Goodwin

20

9.6%

11

123

0

1

4.5%

