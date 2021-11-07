Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Allen Robinson II ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has collected 271 yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 33.9 yards per game, on 44 targets.

Robinson has been the target of 44 of his team's 208 passing attempts this season, or 21.2% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.4% of the time while running the football 53.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The 256.3 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Robinson put together a 21-yard performance against the 49ers last week on three catches while being targeted four times.

Robinson has racked up 90 yards in his last three games (30.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in nine balls on 15 targets.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 44 21.2% 26 271 1 4 18.2% Darnell Mooney 53 25.5% 33 409 1 3 13.6% Cole Kmet 36 17.3% 22 197 0 5 22.7% Marquise Goodwin 20 9.6% 11 123 0 1 4.5%

