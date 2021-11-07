Alvin Kamara will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 9 when Kamara's New Orleans Saints (5-2) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has picked up a team-best 480 rushing yards (68.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

And he has added 28 catches for 256 yards (36.6 per game) and four receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's handled 133 of those attempts (60.7%).

The Saints have called a pass in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his eight career matchups against the Falcons, Kamara averaged 50.9 rushing yards per game, 24.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Falcons, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Falcons allow 125.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Falcons are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Kamara put together a 61-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 19 times while scoring one touchdown.

He also hauled in three passes for 15 yards.

During his last three games, Kamara has piled up 55 carries for 183 yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

And he has caught 18 passes for 194 yards (64.7 per game) with two TDs.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 133 60.7% 480 2 21 56.8% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 98 - 321 1 15 - 3.3 Jameis Winston 32 14.6% 166 1 4 10.8% 5.2 Tony Jones Jr. 19 8.7% 77 0 2 5.4% 4.1

