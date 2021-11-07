Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Author:

Alvin Kamara will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 9 when Kamara's New Orleans Saints (5-2) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has picked up a team-best 480 rushing yards (68.6 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added 28 catches for 256 yards (36.6 per game) and four receiving TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's handled 133 of those attempts (60.7%).
  • The Saints have called a pass in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his eight career matchups against the Falcons, Kamara averaged 50.9 rushing yards per game, 24.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Falcons, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Falcons allow 125.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Falcons are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Kamara put together a 61-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 19 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also hauled in three passes for 15 yards.
  • During his last three games, Kamara has piled up 55 carries for 183 yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 18 passes for 194 yards (64.7 per game) with two TDs.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

133

60.7%

480

2

21

56.8%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

98

-

321

1

15

-

3.3

Jameis Winston

32

14.6%

166

1

4

10.8%

5.2

Tony Jones Jr.

19

8.7%

77

0

2

5.4%

4.1

