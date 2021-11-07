Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper's 38 grabs (56 targets) have netted him 495 yards (70.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Cooper has been the target of 56 of his team's 258 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
- Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his five matchups against the Broncos, Cooper's 45.8 receiving yards average is 16.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Cooper has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cooper put together a 122-yard performance against the Vikings last week on eight catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Cooper has 237 receiving yards on 16 catches (27 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 79.0 yards per game.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
56
21.7%
38
495
5
9
25.7%
CeeDee Lamb
57
22.1%
39
609
4
5
14.3%
Dalton Schultz
44
17.1%
33
370
3
4
11.4%
Cedrick Wilson
22
8.5%
17
252
3
4
11.4%
Powered By Data Skrive