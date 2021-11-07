Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (4-4) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper's 38 grabs (56 targets) have netted him 495 yards (70.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Cooper has been the target of 56 of his team's 258 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
  • Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his five matchups against the Broncos, Cooper's 45.8 receiving yards average is 16.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Cooper has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cooper put together a 122-yard performance against the Vikings last week on eight catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooper has 237 receiving yards on 16 catches (27 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 79.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

56

21.7%

38

495

5

9

25.7%

CeeDee Lamb

57

22.1%

39

609

4

5

14.3%

Dalton Schultz

44

17.1%

33

370

3

4

11.4%

Cedrick Wilson

22

8.5%

17

252

3

4

11.4%

