There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (4-4) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's 38 grabs (56 targets) have netted him 495 yards (70.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Cooper has been the target of 56 of his team's 258 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

In his five matchups against the Broncos, Cooper's 45.8 receiving yards average is 16.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Cooper has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cooper put together a 122-yard performance against the Vikings last week on eight catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Cooper has 237 receiving yards on 16 catches (27 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 79.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 56 21.7% 38 495 5 9 25.7% CeeDee Lamb 57 22.1% 39 609 4 5 14.3% Dalton Schultz 44 17.1% 33 370 3 4 11.4% Cedrick Wilson 22 8.5% 17 252 3 4 11.4%

