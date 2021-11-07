Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) the edge when they host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in a matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 points for the outing.

Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

In 62.5% of Arizona's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

Sunday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the 49ers score 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.3).

San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.

The 49ers average 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals give up per contest (319.0).

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 319.0 yards.

The 49ers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 6-2-0 this season.

This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Cardinals rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers allow (24.4).

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Cardinals collect 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per contest (324.0).

Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 324.0 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In four home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

49ers home games this season average 48.8 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 4-0 overall, in away games.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four away games, Arizona has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 51.9 points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

