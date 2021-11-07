Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of nine games this season.
- In 62.5% of Arizona's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
- Sunday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- 49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the 49ers score 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.3).
- San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.
- The 49ers average 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals give up per contest (319.0).
- San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 319.0 yards.
- The 49ers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 6-2-0 this season.
- This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This season the Cardinals rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers allow (24.4).
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Cardinals collect 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per contest (324.0).
- Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 324.0 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
- In four home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
- 49ers home games this season average 48.8 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
- Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 4-0 overall, in away games.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.
- This year, in four away games, Arizona has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 51.9 points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
