Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has racked up a team-high 420 rushing yards (60.0 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 43.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 159 times this season, and he's taken 84 of those attempts (52.8%).
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Ekeler's 35 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles allow 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Ekeler rushed 11 times for 64 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He added 60 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Ekeler has taken 34 carries for 137 yards (45.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 15 catches for 161 yards (53.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

84

52.8%

420

5

23

54.8%

5.0

Justin Jackson

13

8.2%

101

0

4

9.5%

7.8

Justin Herbert

23

14.5%

81

1

10

23.8%

3.5

Larry Rountree III

28

17.6%

71

0

5

11.9%

2.5

Powered By Data Skrive