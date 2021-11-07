Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has racked up a team-high 420 rushing yards (60.0 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also averages 43.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 159 times this season, and he's taken 84 of those attempts (52.8%).
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Ekeler's 35 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Eagles.
- The Eagles allow 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Ekeler rushed 11 times for 64 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He added 60 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Ekeler has taken 34 carries for 137 yards (45.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 15 catches for 161 yards (53.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
84
52.8%
420
5
23
54.8%
5.0
Justin Jackson
13
8.2%
101
0
4
9.5%
7.8
Justin Herbert
23
14.5%
81
1
10
23.8%
3.5
Larry Rountree III
28
17.6%
71
0
5
11.9%
2.5
