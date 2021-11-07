Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has racked up a team-high 420 rushing yards (60.0 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 43.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 159 times this season, and he's taken 84 of those attempts (52.8%).

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Ekeler's 35 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Eagles.

The Eagles allow 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Ekeler rushed 11 times for 64 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He added 60 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Ekeler has taken 34 carries for 137 yards (45.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 15 catches for 161 yards (53.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 84 52.8% 420 5 23 54.8% 5.0 Justin Jackson 13 8.2% 101 0 4 9.5% 7.8 Justin Herbert 23 14.5% 81 1 10 23.8% 3.5 Larry Rountree III 28 17.6% 71 0 5 11.9% 2.5

Powered By Data Skrive