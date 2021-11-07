Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield leads Cleveland with 1,699 passing yards (212.4 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (136-for-204), tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 80 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
- The Browns have run 49.0% passing plays and 51.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mayfield accounts for 25.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 204 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Mayfield's 254.8 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals are 17.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those contests against the Bengals.
- The Bengals are giving up 283.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Mayfield put together a 225-yard performance against the Steelers last week, completing 64.5% of his passes.
- Mayfield has thrown for 459 yards (153.0 ypg) on 39-of-59 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
24
10.0%
20
323
1
2
9.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
15
6.2%
13
228
2
1
4.5%
Jarvis Landry
24
10.0%
16
182
0
1
4.5%
