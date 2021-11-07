Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield leads Cleveland with 1,699 passing yards (212.4 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (136-for-204), tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 80 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
  • The Browns have run 49.0% passing plays and 51.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mayfield accounts for 25.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 204 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Mayfield's 254.8 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals are 17.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those contests against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals are giving up 283.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Mayfield put together a 225-yard performance against the Steelers last week, completing 64.5% of his passes.
  • Mayfield has thrown for 459 yards (153.0 ypg) on 39-of-59 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

24

10.0%

20

323

1

2

9.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

15

6.2%

13

228

2

1

4.5%

Jarvis Landry

24

10.0%

16

182

0

1

4.5%

Powered By Data Skrive