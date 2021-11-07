There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield leads Cleveland with 1,699 passing yards (212.4 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (136-for-204), tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 80 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

The Browns have run 49.0% passing plays and 51.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield accounts for 25.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 204 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Mayfield's 254.8 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals are 17.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those contests against the Bengals.

The Bengals are giving up 283.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Mayfield put together a 225-yard performance against the Steelers last week, completing 64.5% of his passes.

Mayfield has thrown for 459 yards (153.0 ypg) on 39-of-59 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 24 10.0% 20 323 1 2 9.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 15 6.2% 13 228 2 1 4.5% Jarvis Landry 24 10.0% 16 182 0 1 4.5%

Powered By Data Skrive