MAC foes meet when the Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-3, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Ball State is favored by 1 point. The contest's over/under is set at 62.

Odds for Ball State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points just two times this year.

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in four of nine games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 5.1 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 61.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.9, 7.1 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under of 62 .

The 56.1 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ball State is 3-5-0 this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 8.6 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Huskies surrender (33.8).

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 105.0 fewer yards per game (344.4) than the Huskies give up per matchup (449.4).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 5-3-1 this year.

So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Huskies score 31.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinals surrender (27.6).

When Northern Illinois puts up more than 27.6 points, it is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies collect 23.5 more yards per game (424.6) than the Cardinals give up per outing (401.1).

When Northern Illinois amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11 turnovers.

Season Stats