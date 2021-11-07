Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Minnesota's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.7 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.7 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Baltimore is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more in three chances.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Ravens put up 26.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the Vikings allow per matchup (22.4).
  • When Baltimore records more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 417.6 yards per game, 50.6 more yards than the 367.0 the Vikings give up per matchup.
  • When Baltimore piles up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have eight giveaways this season, while the Vikings have nine takeaways.
  • Minnesota is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens give up (23.4).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 23.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per matchup (382.3).
  • In games that Minnesota picks up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or greater.
  • Baltimore has hit the over in three of four games at home this season.
  • Ravens home games this season average 49.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • Minnesota is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in three away games, Minnesota has hit the over every time.
  • The average total in Vikings away games this season is 47.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

