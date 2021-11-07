The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Minnesota's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more in three chances.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Ravens put up 26.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the Vikings allow per matchup (22.4).

When Baltimore records more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 417.6 yards per game, 50.6 more yards than the 367.0 the Vikings give up per matchup.

When Baltimore piles up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Ravens have eight giveaways this season, while the Vikings have nine takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens give up (23.4).

When Minnesota scores more than 23.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per matchup (382.3).

In games that Minnesota picks up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or greater.

Baltimore has hit the over in three of four games at home this season.

Ravens home games this season average 49.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Minnesota is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in three away games, Minnesota has hit the over every time.

The average total in Vikings away games this season is 47.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

